Islanders' Calvin de Haan: Seeking $5 million
De Haan is asking for $5 million annually -- over $3 million more than the Isles' offer, Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada reports.
De Haan may be asking for a little too much considering he managed just 25 points this past season -- although Carolina did shell out $5.3 million AAV for Jaccob Slavin, who had similar production (34 points). Paying the blueliner that much would eat up nearly all of New York's remaining cap space, which isn't a concern this year, but could impact its ability to re-sign John Tavares -- who will garner a significant raise. So far, no arbitration cases have resulted in a ruling, but with the sides separated by over $3 million, it will take some significant movement to reach a deal.
More News
-
Islanders' Calvin de Haan: Files for salary arbitration•
-
Islanders' Calvin de Haan: Receives qualifying offer•
-
Islanders' Calvin de Haan: Busts slump with two-point night•
-
Islanders' Calvin de Haan: Notches assist in Tuesday's win•
-
Islanders' Calvin de Haan: Only two points in his last 24 games•
-
Islanders' Calvin de Haan: Tallies first point in 15 games•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...