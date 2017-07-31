De Haan is asking for $5 million annually -- over $3 million more than the Isles' offer, Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada reports.

De Haan may be asking for a little too much considering he managed just 25 points this past season -- although Carolina did shell out $5.3 million AAV for Jaccob Slavin, who had similar production (34 points). Paying the blueliner that much would eat up nearly all of New York's remaining cap space, which isn't a concern this year, but could impact its ability to re-sign John Tavares -- who will garner a significant raise. So far, no arbitration cases have resulted in a ruling, but with the sides separated by over $3 million, it will take some significant movement to reach a deal.