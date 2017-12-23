The Islanders clarified that de Haan (shoulder) is still weighing his treatment options and has not been shut down for the season, Shannon Hogan of MSG Networks reports.

Nonetheless, the Isles are anticipating that de Haan is out long term. There have been conflicting reports on the defenseman's status, but it's recommended that fantasy owners search for a different option on the virtual blue line for the time being. This is an unfortunate situation, as the Canadian was up to 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) with 45 hits and 65 blocked shots in 33 games before sustaining his injury, which had given him modest fantasy utility in standard settings.