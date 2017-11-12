De Haan had an assist, was a plus-2, and spent 21:51 on the ice during the Islanders 5-2 win over the Blues on Saturday.

De Haan has yet to light the lamp this season but with seven assists in 17 games he is on pace to beat his career high point total of 25 last season. His name is likely to come up in trade rumors as de Haan is in the last year of his contract and the Isles have several young defenders waiting to take his spot on the roster.