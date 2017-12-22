Islanders' Calvin de Haan: Status still murky
The Islanders should update de Haan's (shoulder) status Saturday, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Early reports suggested de Haan could miss the remainder of the regular season, but we're still waiting for official word on his status.
