Islanders' Calvin de Haan: Status uncertain
De Haan is questionable for Tuesday's clash with Detroit due to an undisclosed malady, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports
Coach Doug Weight didn't really provide any specifics regarding de Haan's injury, stating "it's either going to be a little bit or a long while," -- perhaps the most vague injury description of the season. If the blueliner -- who was rolling with three helpers in his previous four games -- is unable to give it a go, look for Dennis Seidenberg to slot back into the lineup.
