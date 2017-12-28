Islanders' Calvin de Haan: Surgery on tap
De Haan (shoulder) will have surgery after all, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
Between de Haan's prognosis and Boychuk (lower body) heading to injured reserve, the Islanders are suddenly in a precarious spot on the blue line. Thursday's call-up of Sebastian Aho, who was selected in the fifth-round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, will presumably stop the bleeding to some degree, but there's no such thing as a linear replacement for the aforementioned rearguards who log heavy minutes and play a sound two-way game. It was previously suggested that de Haan would be lost for the season if he ultimately elected for surgery, so it's safe to drop him in all leagues at this time.
More News
-
Islanders' Calvin de Haan: Seeking alternatives to surgery•
-
Islanders' Calvin de Haan: Undergoing surgery, done for season•
-
Islanders' Calvin de Haan: Update expected Saturday•
-
Islanders' Calvin de Haan: Status still murky•
-
Islanders' Calvin de Haan: Receives good news•
-
Islanders' Calvin de Haan: Could miss remainder of season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...