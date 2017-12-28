De Haan (shoulder) will have surgery after all, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Between de Haan's prognosis and Boychuk (lower body) heading to injured reserve, the Islanders are suddenly in a precarious spot on the blue line. Thursday's call-up of Sebastian Aho, who was selected in the fifth-round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, will presumably stop the bleeding to some degree, but there's no such thing as a linear replacement for the aforementioned rearguards who log heavy minutes and play a sound two-way game. It was previously suggested that de Haan would be lost for the season if he ultimately elected for surgery, so it's safe to drop him in all leagues at this time.