Islanders' Calvin de Haan: Two points in last 12 games
De Haan only has two points in his last 12 games for the Islanders.
De Haan has played in every game for the Isles this season and even with this slump is still on pace to set a career high in assists. He's generally used as a second pair defender by the Isles but it's fair to wonder if the lack of a consistent partner is hurting his goal scoring as he has only lit the lamp once so far this year.
