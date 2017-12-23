De Haan (shoulder) has decided to undergo surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2017-18 season, Andy Graziano of Sportsnet New York reports.

Rumors of de Haan's absence for the remainder of the season surfaced shortly after he suffered the injury, but a later update suggested he may be able to return earlier than first anticipated. He can now be ruled out for the remainder of the campaign and safely dropped in most fantasy formats. It's a huge hit for the Islanders as well, who will be without a blueliner that has produced 12 points (one goal, 11 assists), 44 shots on goal, 65 blocked shots and 45 hits through 33 games this season. There's chance de Haan has played his last game as an Islander as well. His contract expires following the season, at which point he could hit the open market.