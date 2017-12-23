Clarifying an earlier note, de Haan's (shoulder) status will indeed be updated Saturday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports, adding that there's "not much optimism" that the defenseman will return this season.

De Haan's remainder-of-the-season absence rumors have been floating around since he suffered the injury. However, a different report suggested that he may not miss as much time than initially expected. Another update confirming his status is scheduled for Saturday, at which point a firmer timetable on his availability should be established.