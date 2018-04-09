De Haan (shoulder) has confirmed that he will be ready for next season's training camp, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

The left-shooting defenseman missed the final 49 games of the season due to the injury, finishing the 2017-18 campaign with a goal, 12 points, and a plus-11 rating over 33 contests. A sturdy blueliner who's increasingly showed an ability to produce offensively, de Haan will likely be a sought after commodity when he becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer.