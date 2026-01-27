Soucy was traded to the Islanders from the Rangers on Monday in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick, per PuckPedia.

Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reported earlier Monday that this trade was in the works, which resulted in Soucy being sidelined for the Rangers' game against the Bruins. Soucy will see his former team in short order, as the Islanders and Rangers will play in a home-and-home set Wednesday and Thursday. The 31-year-old defenseman will likely work in a third-pairing role when he's in the lineup for his new squad, but he also could serve as a periodic healthy scratch, especially if the Islanders choose to keep Isaiah George with the big club when Ryan Pulock returns from an upper-body injury.