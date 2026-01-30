Soucy scored his fourth goal of the season in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Traded to the Islanders from their cross-town rivals early in the week, Soucy opened the scoring and ended a 23-game goal drought in just his second appearance for his new club when he snuck a shot past Jonathan Quick from a bad angle late in the second period. Soucy isn't in the lineup for his offense, and through 48 games on the season between both New York teams, he's delivered nine points, 73 hits, 67 blocked shots, 43 shots on net, 18 PIM and a plus-5 rating.