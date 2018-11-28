Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Activated off IR
Cizikas (lower body) has been activated off of IR and is expected to play Thursday in Boston, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Cizikas has missed the last six games due to the injury, but will resume his normal position at center on the Islander's fourth-line Thursday. Cizikas is on pace to set a career high in goals this season even with the injury, but his main contribution to the Islanders is as a checker, someone who will hit the opposing teams top forwards and keep them in line.
More News
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Skates with team Monday•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Takes twirl Saturday•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Dealing with undisclosed injury•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Lights lamp twice in loss to Habs•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Finds back of net in return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...