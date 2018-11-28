Cizikas (lower body) has been activated off of IR and is expected to play Thursday in Boston, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Cizikas has missed the last six games due to the injury, but will resume his normal position at center on the Islander's fourth-line Thursday. Cizikas is on pace to set a career high in goals this season even with the injury, but his main contribution to the Islanders is as a checker, someone who will hit the opposing teams top forwards and keep them in line.