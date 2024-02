Cizikas (lower body) was activated from long-term injured reserve Thursday.

Cizikas will play on the fourth line with Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck as the Islanders returned Kyle MacLean to AHL Bridgeport in a corresponding move. Cizikas missed 10 games with the injury. He has five goals, six assists, 69 hits and 42 blocked shots in 39 games this season.