Cizikas logged an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and three blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Cizikas snapped a nine-game point drought with the lone assist on Matt Martin's third-period marker. The 32-year-old Cizikas is a defensive stalwart for the Islanders, but he rarely plays above the fourth line. He's at 11 points, 43 shots on net, 69 hits, 41 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 38 appearances, so his fantasy value is limited to deep formats.