Cizikas scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to Washington.

Cizikas cut the Islanders' deficit to 4-2 late in the third period, receiving a cross-ice feed from Bo Horvat before beating Darcy Kuemper with a wrist shot. The goal was Cizikas' first since March 7 and his third point in his last 14 games. The 32-year-old center is up to six goals and 21 points in 80 games this season. He's also contributed 186 hits in a fourth-line role.