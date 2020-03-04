Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Aims to start skating soon
General manager Lou Lamoriello hopes Cizikas (leg) will be able to skate in the "next week or so," Brian Heyman of Newsday reports.
Lamoriello also suggests that the 29-year-old pivot is a couple of weeks from returning to game action as he recovers from a leg laceration. The Islanders have been aided by trade-acquisition Jean-Gabriel Pageau filling into the third-line center role, and that also casts some uncertainty onto where Cizikas will line up when he's ready to return. That's of little concern to fantasy managers, however, as he's accrued just 14 points through 48 games, but deeper leagues that reward his hit total (133) should keep an eye on his recovery.
