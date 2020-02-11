Cizikas failed to register a point as the Islanders defeated the Capitals 5-3 on Monday.

Cizikas has now gone seven straight games without a point. On the season he has 10 goals and four assists in 46 games along with a rating of plus-12. In a perfect world, any offense Cizikas added would be a bonus as his first job is to provide energy for the Islanders by being physical against the opposing team and hitting them every chance he gets. The Islanders, however, need offense from anyone and everyone and the quicker Cizikas finds his scoring touch again, the better.