Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Another scoreless game
Cizikas failed to register a point as the Islanders defeated the Capitals 5-3 on Monday.
Cizikas has now gone seven straight games without a point. On the season he has 10 goals and four assists in 46 games along with a rating of plus-12. In a perfect world, any offense Cizikas added would be a bonus as his first job is to provide energy for the Islanders by being physical against the opposing team and hitting them every chance he gets. The Islanders, however, need offense from anyone and everyone and the quicker Cizikas finds his scoring touch again, the better.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.