Cizikas notched an assist, a fighting major, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Cizikas got the fight out of the way early, dropping the mitts with Reese Johnson in the first period. In the second period, Cizikas set up Matt Martin for a goal that wasn't confirmed until a review after the play initially went on. The helper was Cizikas' fifth of the season, but he's still looking for a goal 26 games in. He's added 34 PIM, 59 hits, 18 blocked shots and 27 shots on net in his usual fourth-line role.