Cizikas (hand) is on the ice for practice Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Cizikas suffered a hand injury during Sunday's intrasquad scrimmage, but he appears to be no worse for wear ahead of Thursday's regular-season opener against the Rangers. The 29-year-old forward should slot into his usual spot centering the Isles' fourth line against the Blueshirts.
