Cizikas (undisclosed) returned to practice Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Cizikas left practice early Wednesday with an undisclosed injury, but his presence on the ice Saturday suggests he should be ready for the Islanders' regular-season opener against the Panthers on Thursday. He should start the season on the fourth line -- Cizikas had 10 goals and 16 points in 74 games last season.
More News
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Leaves practice early•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Leads team in minor penalties•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Led team in minor penalties•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Career-high PIM this year•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Handed one-game ban•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Notches an apple•