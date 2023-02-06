Cizikas was centering Matt Martin and either Ross Johnston or Hudson Fasching (lower body) during practice Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports
Cizikas had been playing wing on one of the top two lines in the last few games. The recent acquisition of Bo Horvat via trade will allow Cizikas to move back to his customary fourth-line role, which is more befitting of his physical play style.
More News
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: One point in last six games•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: One of each in win•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Modest success on top line•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Ready to rock•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Out Friday with upper-body injury•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Day-to-day with upper-body injury•