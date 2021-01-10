Cizikas suffered a hand injury during a scrimmage Sunday Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The injury occurred when Matt Martin and Cizikas made a sandwich out of Thomas Hickey in the corner. Cizikas immediately left the surface and was seen shaking his left hand. Coach Barry Trotz later stated that Cizikas was getting checked out, but first reports are more positive than negative. The Islander's first game of the season is Thursday in MSG versus the Rangers, and they will hope to have Cizikas available for that contest.