Cizikas scored a goal on a season-high four shots in Monday's 2-0 win over the Rangers. He also dished out four hits.

Cizikas cleaned up a loose puck on the doorstep to finally open the scoring with 8:45 left in the third period. It was just the second goal of the season for the 29-year-old, although both have come over the last five games. Cizikas has a 20-goal season (2018-19) to his credit but has otherwise been a limited offensive player throughout his NHL career. He's more valuable to the Islanders than he is to fantasy managers.