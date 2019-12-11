Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Breaks scoreless streak
Cizikas had his first point in eight games with an assist in the Islanders 5-1 victory over the Lightning on Monday.
Cizikas set career highs last season with 20 goals and 33 points in 73 games. The goal total was likely just an aberration as he had never reached double digits in any of his prior eight NHL campaigns before last season and is only on pace 13 this year. While any offense Cizikas can add the Islanders will surely take, his job is to provide energy and a strong forecheck along with his linemates, Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck.
