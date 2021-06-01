Cizikas scored a goal on five shots, doled out six hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins in Game 2.

A mistimed pass by the Bruins at the Islanders' blue line led to a breakaway for Cizikas. He buried the shot on Tuukka Rask for his first playoff tally since the 2015 postseason. Cizikas has two points, 28 hits and 13 shots on net through eight playoff contests this year. He's a fourth-liner, so his physical impact is frequently more significant than his offense.