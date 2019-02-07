Cizikas scored his 12th goal of the season in a win over the Kings Tuesday.

Cizikas has already set a career high in goals and will likely do the same for total points before the regular season ends. Cizikas has 12 goals, nine assists, and is a plus-16 in 45 games and has become an extremely valuable forward for the Islanders. Even with his improved production, Cizikas is still anchoring the fourth-line for the Islanders, but that line may be the most consistent for the Islanders on a game to game basis.