Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Career high goal total
Cizikas scored his 12th goal of the season in a win over the Kings Tuesday.
Cizikas has already set a career high in goals and will likely do the same for total points before the regular season ends. Cizikas has 12 goals, nine assists, and is a plus-16 in 45 games and has become an extremely valuable forward for the Islanders. Even with his improved production, Cizikas is still anchoring the fourth-line for the Islanders, but that line may be the most consistent for the Islanders on a game to game basis.
