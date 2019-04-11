Cizikas had the best season of his career this past year with 20 goals, 13 assists, with a rating of plus-22.

The 33 points were the most Cizikas has ever posted in a season and the 20 goals more than doubled his previous career high. Cizikas is not normally looked at as a goal scorer but provided just what the offensively challenged Islanders needed this season. He was held scoreless in Game 1 versus Pittsburgh but will be relied upon to hit everything that moves during this first-round series and any offense he provides will just be a bonus.