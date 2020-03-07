Cizikas (leg) is hopeful to resume skating in the next day or two, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

A return to skating would be the next step in the recovery for Cizikas who would then need to practice with the team before getting back in the lineup. The Islanders have cratered of late under injuries to players like Adam Pelech (Achilles) and Cizikas as the organization just doesn't have the depth to cover such losses. The Islanders are currently on a five-game losing streak and would welcome the return of Cizikas but that is still at least 7-10 days away.