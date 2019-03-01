Cizikas scored twice, including once while shorthanded, in Thursday's 6-1 win over Toronto.

His dream season continued -- he now has 19 goals. And Cizikas has equalled his career high in points (29). His 20 percent shooting percentage is lightning in a bottle, but you might as well use it. Cizikas is loving the Barry Trotz life on the Island.

