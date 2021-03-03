Cizikas could be playing for a team other than the Islanders next season, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

The Islanders will likely be up against the cap once again next season and will have tough decisions to make on Anthony Beauvillier, Adam Pelech, Ilya Sorokin, and Cizikas. Pelech and Sorokin will almost certainly be priorities, and that could limit what the Isles can offer Cizikas. The team would like to keep him, but if Cizikas is looking for as big a contract as he can get, that is likely not with the Islanders.