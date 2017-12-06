Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Could play Thursday
Cizikas (lower body) is expected to rejoin the team in Pittsburgh and could play Thursday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
Cizikas has been out of action since Nov. 23 when he was pushed into the boards in Ottawa. He originally was only supposed to miss a few days but an abundance of caution has kept him out longer. If Cizikas does play Thursday, he will go back to centering the Islanders checking line along with Jason Chimera and Cal Clutterbuck.
