Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Could play Tuesday
Cizikas (upper body) skated Monday and could play Tuesday versus the Panthers.
Cizikas has missed the past six games due to the injury but looks to be nearing a return to the lineup. Coach Doug Weight stated Monday that "Z looked good" and that he is the only one of the team's injured players that may return Tuesday. The Islanders are playing on back to back nights so they may elect to play it safe and hold Cizikas out until Wednesday in Toronto. He should return to his position as the fourth line center once he is deemed healthy enough to play.
