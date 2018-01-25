Cizikas (upper body) could return to the lineup Thursday in Las Vegas, Cory Wright of the Islanders website reports.

Cizikas has been out of the lineup since Jan. 13 due to a suspected hand injury. He practiced on a line with Brock Nelson, Alan Quine, and Ross Johnson on Wednesday. One of that quartet is likely to sit out the game versus the Golden Knights. With the Isles having four days off after this game, they could decide to take the cautious route and hold Cizikas back until they return home, Tuesday versus Florida.