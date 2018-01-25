Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Could return Thursday
Cizikas (upper body) could return to the lineup Thursday in Las Vegas, Cory Wright of the Islanders website reports.
Cizikas has been out of the lineup since Jan. 13 due to a suspected hand injury. He practiced on a line with Brock Nelson, Alan Quine, and Ross Johnson on Wednesday. One of that quartet is likely to sit out the game versus the Golden Knights. With the Isles having four days off after this game, they could decide to take the cautious route and hold Cizikas back until they return home, Tuesday versus Florida.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...