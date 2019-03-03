Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Dealing will illness
Cizikas (illness) left Sunday's game against the Flyers, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Cizikas actually left the game twice but stayed in the locker room the second time. In the middle of his best offensive campaign yet, the 28-year-old will likely be good to Tuesday against the Senators.
