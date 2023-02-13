Cizikas is not expected to practice Monday because of a non-COVID illness.
Cizikas has accounted for 13 points, 64 shots on goal and 127 hits in 55 games this season. His status for Tuesday's game against Ottawa is unclear at this time. As a result, the Islanders brought up Otto Koivula from AHL Bridgeport on Monday.
More News
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Back to playing center•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: One point in last six games•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: One of each in win•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Modest success on top line•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Ready to rock•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Out Friday with upper-body injury•