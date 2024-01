Cizikas suffered a lower-body injury in Tuesday's game versus the Canucks, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.

Cizikas was hurt in the first period and tried but failed to play through it in the second. He will likely be considered day-to-day going into Thursday's game versus the Maple Leafs. If he can't play, Oliver Wahlstrom or Hudson Fasching could enter the lineup.