Cizikas is "nicked up" according to coach Barry Trotz and should be considered questionable against the Rangers on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Cizikas started the season off strong, nine points in 13 outings, but is currently pointless in his last three outings. The Toronto native is looking a mere 11:44 of ice time this season, well off his 2017-18 minutes (13:13). If Cizikas can't play Thursday, the Islanders will likely need to recall a player from the minors.