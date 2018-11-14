Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Dealing with undisclosed injury
Cizikas is "nicked up" according to coach Barry Trotz and should be considered questionable against the Rangers on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Cizikas started the season off strong, nine points in 13 outings, but is currently pointless in his last three outings. The Toronto native is looking a mere 11:44 of ice time this season, well off his 2017-18 minutes (13:13). If Cizikas can't play Thursday, the Islanders will likely need to recall a player from the minors.
More News
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Lights lamp twice in loss to Habs•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Finds back of net in return•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Removed from injured reserve•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Moves to IR•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Dealing with undisclosed injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...