Cizikas (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Predators, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

The Islanders are already pretty thin down the middle, so if Cizikas is unable to go, they may opt to sign Stephen Gionta, who participated in New York's training camp on a professional tryout offer, and insert him into the lineup against Nashville. Another update on Cizikas' status should surface prior to puck drop Saturday evening.