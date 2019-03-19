Cizikas (lower body) indicated Tuesday that he's healthy and it's just a coach's decision whether or not to insert him into the lineup against the Bruins, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports. He's officially labeled a game-time decision for the contest.

Cizikas has notched a career-high 19 goals over 63 games this season thanks to a ridiculous 19.6 shooting percentage that ranks third in the league for players with more than 31 games played. The outrageous percentage also suggests he's due to slow down moving forward. A decision on the lineup for Tuesday's contest won't come until later in the day, so consider the pivot a question mark until it's made.