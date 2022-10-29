Cizikas collected an assist in Friday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes.
Only three forwards from the Islanders missed the scoresheet in this one, and even Cizikas -- who had been without a point through the first seven games -- managed to help out on the go-ahead goal to Matt Martin in the second period. Cizikas is situated in a fourth-line role, so points will be few and far between for the pivot.
