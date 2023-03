Cizikas notched a shorthanded assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Cizikas set up Jean-Gabriel Pageau's shortie, which tied the game at 1-1 in the first period. With a goal and five helpers over his last nine contests, Cizikas has enjoyed a productive run. The 32-year-old center remains a fixture in the Islanders' bottom six, where he's picked up 19 points, 91 shots, 163 hits, 54 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 70 outings this season.