Cizikas (lower body) remained back in New York as the team set out on a four-game road trip, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

The news effectively rules Cizikas out for Monday's tilt against the Panthers, although coach Doug Weight told reporters the center could rejoin the team at some point during the trip -- without providing a specific timeline. In the interim, Alan Quine will continue to deputize in Cizikas' stead.