Cizikas didn't practice Friday for the Islanders as coach Barry Trotz elected to give him a maintenance day, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Cizikas will play Saturday in St. Louis. Trotz likes to give his veteran players a day off from practice now and again to keep them fresh over a long season. Cizikas has already surpassed his career high in goals with 10 this season and seems likely to set career highs across the board in his first season with Trotz as head coach.