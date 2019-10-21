Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Doubtful for Thursday's contest
Cizikas (lower leg) isn't expected to play in Thursday's game against the Coyotes, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Cizikas was able to skate on his own Monday, but coach Barry Trotz does expects him to miss a sixth straight contest. A lot can change in three days, but the Islanders are preparing to face off against the Coyotes without him.
