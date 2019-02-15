Cizikas scored twice Thursday in a 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Both of the goals came on breakaways. Cizikas now has a remarkable 15 goals on the season; his previous best was nine. It's on the back of a 19 percent shooting percentage, close to double his career mark. This is lightning in a bottle for the former Mississauga Ice Dog. Cizikas has value in goal-heavy deep leagues. And he comes cheap.