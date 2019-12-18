Cizikas scored a short-handed goal on his lone shot of the game in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to Nashville.

Cizikas gave the Islanders a 3-1 lead midway through the second period, collecting his fifth goal of the season and his second short-handed. It was his first goal since Nov. 23, halting his goal-scoring drought at 10 games. Cizikas has just nine points in 27 games this season.