Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Ends up on IR
Cizikas (upper body) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 13 on Friday,
Taking Cizikas' spot on the active roster will be the ever-physical Ross Johnston, who has accrued 113 PIM over 37 games for AHL Bridgeport this season. The former will be eligible to face the Coyotes in Arizona on Monday, but whether he'll be healthy for that contest is another story.
