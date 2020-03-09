Cizikas (leg) is expected to join the Islanders on their upcoming four-game road trip, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The inclusion of Cizikas on the trip doesn't mean he will play Tuesday in Vancouver, just that he may play at some point during the trip. Cizikas has missed the last 12 games since taking a skate blade to the leg, and the Islanders have suffered in his absence to the tune of a 2-7-3 record.