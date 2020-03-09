Cizikas (leg) is expected to join the Islanders on their upcoming four-game road trip, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The inclusion of Cizikas on the trip doesn't mean he will play Tuesday in Vancouver, just that he may play at some point during the trip. Cizikas has missed the last 12 games since taking a skate blade to the leg and the Islanders have suffered in his absence as they have gone 2-7-3 in those contests. When Cizikas does return he will once again center the fourth-line with Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck flanking him.